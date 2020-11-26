Lewis Hamilton says it would be “very surreal” to receive a knighthood but also an “incredible honour”.

Andy Murray and Jackie Stewart have been among those backing calls for seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton to be knighted.

Formula 1 Sir Lewis? Murray joins calls for Hamilton to receive knighthood 24/11/2020 AT 13:17

It has been reported that Boris Johnson has personally recommended Hamilton due to his work on and off the track, which includes pushing for equality in F1 and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I would never ever turn down the royal family," said Hamilton when asked what receiving a knighthood would mean to him.

"I’ve grown up the UK and I am an avid fan of theirs. It’s very surreal to hear, when you have grown up watching the news like everyone else, and your name is mentioned in parliament, it’s very surreal to hear that with all the things going on in the world they have a moment to mention and acknowledge the work that I have done.

It’s definitely a surreal experience seeing that, but as far as I am aware there is a lot of talk and I have not really thought about it. But it would be an incredible honour. There is no greater honour than your country recognising you with such an award.

Hamilton: Black Lives Matter movement has made me a better driver

Hamilton won his seventh world championship in Turkey earlier this month to equal Michael Schumacher’s record.

The Mercedes driver says the feat still hasn’t “sunk in” with three races still left on the 2020 calendar.

"Generally I’ve just switched off," he said. "It’s been really bad in the sense that I’ve got a lot of messages and I’m trying to catch up now. I’m super grateful for all the messages I’ve got but people are probably wondering why I’ve not got back to them just yet.

"I didn’t get to read, but I heard that in the media there were lots of positive reports back home in the UK, but I just focus on trying to be present and enjoy the period of time. It was differently very different compared to other years when you have been successful because you can be around people, but nonetheless I am still grateful.

"I don’t think it’s sunk in yet, probably because we are still racing and we are keeping one eye on the job."

Formula 1 Hamilton sees bright and diverse future for changing F1 19/11/2020 AT 11:27