Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton not happy with his car in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton is not happy with his car as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a wonderful last lap to beat both Mercedes cars and take pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday. He was .025 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .086 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton for his first pole of the season and third of his career.

00:00:45, 19 views, an hour ago