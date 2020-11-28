Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton 'not happy with Mercedes' balance' despite fastest time in Bahrain practice

Lewis Hamilton complained about the lack of balance of his Mercedes despite setting the fastest time in both Friday's practice sessions ahead of the Grand Prix of Bahrain. The Briton secured his seventh world title in Turkey a fortnight ago to draw level with Michael Schumacher's record. And Hamilton led home a Mercedes one-two, finishing four tenths clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

