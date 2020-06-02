Formula 1

Hamilton 'overcome with rage' at racial injustice

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Lewis Hamilton

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Six times Formula One motor racing world champion Lewis Hamilton said he felt "completely overcome with rage" as he urged people to speak out against racism and stand up for justice.

The Briton had slammed his sport on Sunday for its silence over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck.

Formula 1

Formula One reacts to the revised 2020 calendar

10 HOURS AGO
  • Paul Parker: Speak from the heart about racism, not out of fear

Derek Chauvin, the officer who planted his knee on Floyd's neck, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved have not been charged.

The death has triggered a wave of outrage and violent protests in the United States.

"This past week has been so dark, I have failed to keep hold of my emotions," said Formula One's first black champion in his latest social media post to millions of followers.

"I have felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen," added the Mercedes driver.

"I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people. The injustice that we are seeing our brothers and sisters face all over the world time and time again is disgusting, and MUST stop."

Play Icon
WATCH

The sad advice Paul Parker received as a youngster

00:01:12

Hamilton, who has homes in the United States, drew support from several other F1 drivers and his team after his comments on Sunday.

Formula One also broke its silence with a statement on Twitter: "We stand with you, and all people in the fight against racism. It is an evil that no sport or society is truly immune from," it said.

"And it is only together we can oppose it and eradicate it. Together we are stronger."

Hamilton, 35, cited Hollywood A-list actor Will Smith as saying racism was not getting worse but was being filmed.

"Those of us who are black, brown or in-between see it every day and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don’t belong or fear for our lives based on the colour of our skin," said Hamilton.

"Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter."

Formula 1

Motor racing-Silverstone, Austria to host two races each on revised F1 calendar

12 HOURS AGO
Season 2020

Back-to-back British GPs as F1 releases new 2020 calendar

13 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

Motor racing-No race cancellation even if driver has COVID, says F1 boss

27 MINUTES AGO
Formula 1

Formula One reacts to the revised 2020 calendar

10 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Silverstone, Austria to host two races each on revised F1 calendar

12 HOURS AGO
Season 2020

Back-to-back British GPs as F1 releases new 2020 calendar

13 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton - Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

YESTERDAY AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFormula One reacts to the revised 2020 calendar
Next articleIghalo wants to take United 'higher and higher'