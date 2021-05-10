Lewis Hamilton says he wants to have signed a contract extension with Mercedes before the Formula One break in the summer.

"They're very complex, so hopefully soon we can start, as long as it doesn't interfere with the actual job."

Hamilton and team boss Toto Wolff wanted to finish off an extension at the end of the 2020 campaign, but talks were halted with the season ending two weeks before Christmas and Wolf contracting Covid-19 in the new year.

The seven-time world champion Hamilton admits it has been frustrating having talks drag out for so long, but is confident an agreement will be struck imminently.

"We never want to be in the position that we were in in January, in February," he said.

"It ruined my whole winter and I'm sure it wasn't helpful for Toto's, in terms of being out to be off and relaxed, so it felt like we didn't really have much of a break.

We still have 19 races to do, but it would be great to get something in place before the break so then we could, again, be in that break and have a clear picture of the future.

