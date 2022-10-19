Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes will need to “dig deeper” over the off-season as they head in a “different direction” in a bid to catch Red Bull and Ferrari.

Mercedes have been outpaced this season and are third in the constructors’ standings behind Red Bull and Ferrari.

They are yet to win in 18 races and could be set to make significant changes to their car ahead of the 2023 season.

Seven-time champion Hamilton says he has confidence his team will get it right.

"From being here for such a long time, knowing how long it takes to change things, knowing how long the processes are, the decisions have to be actioned months in advance of the direction that you're going," he told Sky Sports.

“You're continuously collating data and getting different bits of information that can alter those along the way.

"One thing is that I have 1,000 per cent confidence in my team. I would say just with how the rules are, I know it can be tough for everybody.

"Everyone is going to have to dig even deeper during these next six months, and it's not going to be easy, but I feel like everyone's up to the challenge, up to the task."

Red Bull have been the dominant force in F1 this season, winning 14 of 18 races and having already wrapped up the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen claiming his second title.

"If you look at Red Bull, they've got a car that's amazing,” added Hamilton.

“They've done an incredible job this year as a whole, every single individual there. So, their car will probably just continue to evolve, as probably will Ferrari's, although they've got some teething problems.

"Whereas we've had to take a step back and switch gears and go in a different direction and hope that we're on that right path to be able to get back engaged."

Hamilton came agonisingly close to winning an eighth world title in 2021 when he was pipped on the final lap of the last race by Verstappen.

But this season he has not been in contention and is 27 points behind team-mate George Russell in the standings.

Hamilton says: "I think we've learnt so much through the data.

"I've tested everything on the car, I've tested every setting that you can possibly test on the car 100 times, and I've paid the price for it through the first half of the season.

"But for me, that was about gaining knowledge for the team so they could literally tick off the box and say that does or doesn't work. I felt like that was really my role.

"Yes, I'm behind in points, but it's the bigger picture. I hope that that work will impact us better for not only the remaining races this year, but into next year, in terms of where we steer, because I'm a part of that rudder, in terms of steering us in the direction.

"I hope so much that we can fight back next year, and we just have to speak it, and work it, into existence."

