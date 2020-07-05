Lewis Hamilton takes a knee as F1 stands against racism

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo took a knee on the grid before the Austrian Grand Prix as Formula 1 drivers condemned all forms of racism.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen of US-owned team Haas had confirmed that they would be taking a knee.

Frenchman Grosjean had said before qualifying that he had initially not been keen on the gesture, but had changed his mind, explaining: "Personally, I wasn't a big fan of taking the knee initially, but then I read more about it and I think now it's a sportsman's move to show that you are against racism, and it's not linked to any political movement."

All the drivers took to the grid wearing t-shirts with the slogan "End Racism" and "Black Lives Matter" - but six opted not to take the knee, with Ricciardo hinting in his earlier press conferences that drivers perceived the gesture differently depending on their home countries, saying: "There was a little bit of perhaps difficulty with some drivers and let's say their nationality and what something like taking a knee would represent."

Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Daniil Kvyat, Carlos Sainz, Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen all chose to remain standing.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull took to social media to write: "I am very committed to equality and the fight against racism. But I believe everyone has the right to express themself [sic] at a time and in a way that suits them. I will not take the knee today but respect and support the personal choices every driver makes."

Many of Verstappen's crew, however, did take a knee next to his car.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari explained on Twitter: "I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries. I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism."

And McLaren's Lando Norris - who did take the knee - noted: "One quick message too before people make assumptions about what decisions drivers take on the grid to express their support against racism. We all share the same belief in ending racism and supporting equality for all."

