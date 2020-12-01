Hamilton, who has already secured a record-equalling seventh world title and won Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, is now self-isolating.

A statement from his team Mercedes said that he was experiencing mild symptoms but was otherwise fit and well.

"Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme," they announced.

"However he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive.

"Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest."

This will be the first race Hamilton has not started since his debut in 2007, and brings to an end a run of 265 consecutive Grand Prix, the longest in the sport, and a record of scoring points in 28 consecutive races.

The team will announce a replacement driver in due course, who will take to the track alongside team-mate Valtteri Bottas at this weekend's race. Their test drivers are currently Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez, both of whom have driven in F1 previously.

