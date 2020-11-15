The world has reacted to the news that Lewis Hamilton has won the Turkish Grand Prix to close out his seventh Formula One world title.

The British driver took the record-equalling world championship and became Formula One's most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver lapped sole rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare afternoon for the spinning Finn.

Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.

"I'm definitely a bit lost for words," Hamilton said afterwards, fighting back tears, after clinching title number seven.

"I have to start by saying a huge thank you to all our guys here, and back at both our factories. I wouldn't be able to be here if I didn't join this team and the journey we've been on has been monumental. I'm so proud.

"And I've got to say thank you to my family. We dreamed of this when we were young, watching the Grand Prix, and this is way, way beyond our dreams.

It's so important for kids - dream the impossible. You've got to work for it, chase it, and never give up or doubt yourself.

The victory was the 94th of Hamilton's career, three more than Schumacher managed, and came after he started in sixth place and then delivered a masterclass of skill and tyre management.

He said: "I remember watching Michael winning the championships, and just to get one, or two, or three - it's so hard to get. Seven is just unimaginable.

"What a day. There's a lot to take in."

He added: "I feel like I'm only getting started. I feel physically in great shape. This year has been a challenge that I didn't know how to get through, but with the help of people around me I managed to just keep my head above water and stay focused.

"I'm really hopeful for a better year next year and I would love to stay [at Mercedes]. I feel like we've got a lot of work to do here, we've only just started our work to make ourselves accountable. I want to help Formula 1, I want to help Mercedes in that journey."

Bottas, who came home 14th after saying four laps from the end that he wished the race was over already, also offered his congratulations as Hamilton celebrated with his ecstatic teammates.

