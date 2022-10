Formula 1

Max Verstappen: A kind of race Dietrich Mateschitz would have liked

Max Verstappen reflected on how he "pushed till the end" to secure a tribute victory to Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away on the eve of the US Grand Prix. Verstappen was forced to fight back from a pit stop error to secure his 13th Grand Prix, which equals an F1 record for the most wins in a season, and secure Red Bull their first Constructors' Championship since 2013.

