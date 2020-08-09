Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton to British Grand Prix win, ending Mercedes' winning run

Max Verstappen brought Mercedes' four-race winning streak to an end with victory for Red Bull in Sunday's British Grand Prix 70th anniversary race at Silverstone.

It was the Dutchman's seventh podium finish in eight races in a run that has crossed over from last year into this, though it marked his first race win since he took victory in Brazil in the penultimate race of 2019.

Lewis Hamilton came in second with Valtteri Bottas third and Charles Leclerc in fourth, followed by Alexander Albon fifth in fifth and Lance Stroll sixth.

Formula 1 Motor racing-Racing Point owner Stroll slams 'unsporting' rivals 2 HOURS AGO

In what was an exceptional race at Silverstone, drivers' championship-leader Hamilton fought back from a difficult start to catch and pass his rival Bottas, moving into second place with two laps to go and pushing the Finn down into third.

Verstappen's win ended a run of three straight race wins for Hamilton stretching back to his victory at the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria in August.

70th Anniversary Grand Prix F1 LIVE updates - 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone 3 HOURS AGO