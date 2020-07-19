Max Verstappen crashes on his way to the grid at the Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 crashes on the way to the grid before the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 19, 2020 in Budapest

Max Verstappen crashed on his way to the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ahead of the third race day of the 2020 Formula 1 season, Verstappen crashed into the barriers just minutes before the race was due to start.

The 22-year-old Dutch driver for Red Bull was on his lap out of the pits heading to the grid before going off at Turn 12, losing his front wing.

"I hit the wall," Verstappen, who had qualified seventh for the third round of the Formula One season, said over the team radio.

Verstappen nursed the car to the grid where mechanics swarmed around it, some running back to the garage for a new wing while others worked on the front left suspension as the clock ticked down to the start.

Red Bull faced a race against time to get Verstappen ready, and they managed to do so with just minutes to spare.

Verstappen said on the team radio: "Incredible work guys, that's unbelievable. Thanks very much."

