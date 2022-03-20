Max Verstappen was disappointed with Red Bull’s reliability at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which forced both cars to retire from Sunday's race.

Verstappen looked on course for a second place finish but suffered a critical fault with the end in sight, while team-mate Sergio Perez also bowed out amid late drama.

The world champion had to retire in the pits on lap 54, while Perez held on until the last lap before coming to a halt on the track.

That allowed Mercedes to steal in for a podium place with Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari secured a one-two with Charles Leclerc leading them home.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Verstappen was clearly disappointed with several faults, including steering problems and instructions to take it easy on post-pit out laps.

“We don’t fully know or understand why it happened,” he said of the steering. “It definitely happened when the tyres came on [in the pits] and I drove off.

“It was not even that the steering wheel got heavy - it was almost impossible to steer. The faster I was going, there was a delay. Every time I was turning right it took a while for something to happen. That’s why my restart was very bad.

“It was very hard, a lot of different issues to deal with.”

He continued with other complaints: “The pace wasn't amazing, the balance was not as good as on Friday. A lot of things to analyse. Problems can happen, and you can have retirements but at this level with the amount of information, it shouldn’t happen.”

He suggested that driving within himself also cost him the lead on two out laps from the pits.

“I didn’t push on my out lap. I could have been ahead twice,” he explained.

“It was not great today. We did not show what we really can do. There’s potential but we've already lost a lot of points again in just one weekend. We know after one race it’s not over.”

