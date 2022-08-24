Formula 1

Max Verstappen gets set for Spa by racing Tour de France Green jersey winner Wout Van Aert

The 2022 Formula One season resumes after a month-long break this week with round 14, the Belgian Grand Prix, at one of the most famous tracks of all, Spa. Defending world champion Max Verstappen described the circuit as one of his favourites recently as he took part in a light-hearted promotional film ahead of the race with his team Red Bull and Jumbo-Visma cyclist, Wout van Aert.

00:01:16, an hour ago