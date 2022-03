Formula 1

Max Verstappen 'very pleased', Lewis Hamilton downbeat after practice in F1 season opener in Bahrain

Formula One champion Max Verstappen quickly got back to business for Red Bull by leading the second practice session at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix under floodlights on Friday. Rival Lewis Hamilton continued to struggle for Mercedes and was only ninth fastest. "As you can see, we're a long way off. We're not bluffing," he told reporters.

00:01:56, an hour ago