McLaren will sell a minotiry stake in the manufacturer's Formula One team to American investors in a deal that values the team at around half a billion pounds.

The MSP Sports Capital-led consortium would put 185 million pounds into McLaren Racing over a two-year period, Sky News reported, adding that the deal could be announced as early as Sunday.

Formula 1 Silverstone to rename pit straight after Hamilton 4 HOURS AGO

McLaren Racing and MSP Sports Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The consortium members included The Najafi Companies, a private investment firm, and UBS O'Connor, a hedge fund subsidiary of Swiss investment banking firm UBS, the report added https://bit.ly/3ndz6nN.

Sky News said that the consortium would initially acquire a 15% stake in McLaren Racing, rising to 33% by the end of 2022.

One of the consortium's principals, Jahm Najafi, will become a vice-chairman of McLaren Racing, while Jeff Moorad of MSP and Rodrigo Trelles Zabala of UBS O'Connor will join the McLaren Racing board as non-executive directors, according to the report.

Bahrain's Mumtalakat holding company is the majority shareholder in McLaren Group. The Woking-based outfit have won the F1 constructors' championship eight times.

Hamilton: Black Lives Matter movement has made me a better driver

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hamilton still feeling effects of Covid-19 7 HOURS AGO