Mercedes’ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin believes other teams have better dealt with the problem of ‘porpoising’ so far this season.

New vehicle regulations and the ‘venturi tunnel’ mean that cars are prone to bouncing off the track.

AlphaTauri are the fastest team after FP1 on Friday but Ferrari and Red Bull have also put down stronger times.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Shovlin described how Mercedes are dealing with the phenomenon so far.

“It’s a continuation of that experimentation we were doing at the end of that test,” he began. “We did make some progress, and we have been playing around with ride heights in this session.

“That’s been pushing and pulling the problem a bit. We need to find some proper car performance and that’s what we’re doing now.”

Asked to describe the problem the team were facing, he explained: “Because the ground effect is such a powerful thing and the car is wanting to suck itself to the road a bit like a magnet, and then it bounces up. That's why when you lift the ride height or chop away at the ceiling, you improve it, but at the expense of performance.

“Where are we at the moment? I don't think we’ve got as good a handle on that as other teams. I think that the pace that you’re seeing at the moment is dominated by how well you’ve got on top of that problem, rather than performance in the wind tunnel.”

