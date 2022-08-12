Lewis Hamilton has claimed that his hardest opponent over the years "on pure pace" was his former team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton described Alonso as a "legend" when reflecting on their time together in Formula 1.

The pair were team-mates at McLaren in 2007, though Alonso would leave the following season. At 37 (Hamilton) and 41 (Alonso) the pair are now some of the most experienced drivers in the paddock.

"I remember the task of being alongside Fernando when I was 22," Hamilton told Sky Sports

"I was so young mentally, and of course, okay in terms of skill but it's a lot of pressure to go against a great like him.

"So I would say out of pure pace I think… I always say [my toughest opponent] is Fernando and his ability.

"We had some good battles, I wish we could have more and hopefully he's going to continue to race so hopefully we will have more in the future."

Alonso, due to join Aston Martin next season, said Hamilton "hadn't changed much".

"He had the talent already in 2007, and he still has the talent now with experience and he has been a tremendous driver, and a legend of our sport.

"So it has been always a pleasure to share all this time with him, and back then probably no one thought that someone will be able to win seven titles as Michael [Schumacher].

"But yeah, the journey has been amazing and the team that they all built at Mercedes over these years, he was outstanding."

