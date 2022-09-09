Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following the news of her death on Thursday.

Hamilton wrote on his Instagram account: “How do you find the words to describe the loss of Her Majesty The Queen?

"She was truly an iconic leader, an inspiration and a reassuring presence for most, if not all, of our lives.

“Since the sad news yesterday, I’ve been reflecting on her incredible life. She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness. She was truly like no other and I’m grateful to have lived during her time. Her legacy will be long-lasting and her passing deeply felt.

“I had the incredible honour of being able to spend time with her. It is something I’ll never forget. We talked about our shared love of dogs and she was incredibly generous with her time. I know the whole nation and many others around the world will be mourning her loss and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those close to her, who have lost a loved one. Rest in Peace”.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate George Russell wrote on Twitter: “I’m so sad to hear about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her devotion to our country and her gracious leadership were inspirational to so many generation of people in the UK and around the world.

“My family and I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family and to all those who admired her service to our country for seven decades. Rest in Peace.”

Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali made his own statement.

He said on Twitter: “Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For more than seven decades she dedicated her life to public service with dignity and devotion and inspired so many around the world.

“Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

The Italian GP is the 16th race of the 22-race season.

