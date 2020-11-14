Lewis Hamilton called the Turkish Grand Prix track "terrible" after he battled to sixth place in qualifying on Saturday.

The Mercedes team were coming off the back of 14 straight pole positions between Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas, with the Finnish driver finishing in ninth.

Lance Stroll took pole in a surprise success for Racing Point, with his teammate Sergio Perez, both Red Bulls and Daniel Ricciardo's Renault finishing ahead of Hamilton.

"We were trying our hardest and we did the best we could - and that was as fast as we could go," Hamilton told Sky Sports.

The track was already slippery before a huge downpour exacerbated the conditions.

"The track feels terrible, it's just like driving on ice," he continued.

"For whatever reason, some people can get their tyres switched on a little bit better than us. I think ultimately we were all struggling out there, but some were better than others.

"I did the best I could, I didn't spin, I didn't make any mistakes, so I'm generally happy... I did everything I could with what I had."

Despite his poor performance in qualifying Hamilton only needs to finish ahead of Bottas to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven drivers' championship.

