2/71 - Safety car!

Full safety car! There is a lot of debris on the track after that first lap and the full safety car is out. Tsunoda's race is over. Ricciardo has also picked up damage.

1/71 - LIGHTS OUT!

Chaos! Verstappen takes the lead from Hamilton, Bottas looked to get tagged by Ricciardo and there are yellow flags out. A very busy start to this race!

19:00 - Formation lap

The drivers have embarked on their formation lap. Let's have a reminder of how they line up on the grid...

1) Bottas 2) Hamilton 3) Verstappen 4) Perez 5) Gasly 6) Sainz 7) Ricciardo 8) Leclerc 9) Vettel 10) Raikkonen 11) Giovinazzi 12) Alonso 13) Latifi 14) Schumacher 15) Mazepin 16) Russell 17) Tsunoda 18) Norris 19) Ocon 20) Stroll

18:55 - Excitement building

The dive into the first corner will tell us a lot about how this race will go. The two Red Bulls will still fancy their chances of being ahead of the Mercedes by the time they get into Turn Two.

18:50 - Title duel!

There is just 12 points between Verstappen and Hamilton at the top of the drivers' championship. This has been one of the most compelling title duels in a LONG time. There will be more twists and turns over the final five races!

18:45 - Checo-fest!

What an atmosphere in Mexico City and the majority of the fans are here to see one man - Perez. “It was a shame we didn’t get the pole yesterday given how strong we’ve been the whole weekend," he said. "But today is what matters and these people are going to give me extra power today. We’ll try to get a good start but if not, if not, it’s a long race and a lot of things can happen.”

18:40 - Welcome!

Good evening and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Mexican Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas is on pole, Lewis Hamilton is in P2 and the two Mercedes have the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez behind them on the second row.

