Max Verstappen finished Friday in the fastest car as he recorded the quickest time at FP2 at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas had dominated FP1 and while they put in a decent showing they could not match the effort of the young Dutchman, who currently leads the drivers’ championship.

Ad

The Red Bull driver recorded a fastest lap time of 1:17.301, comfortably ahead of his title challenger Hamilton who measured 1:17:810.

Mexican Grand Prix Hamilton: 'I would never crash into Verstappen to win a title' 14 HOURS AGO

The title contenders sandwiched Hamilton’s Finnish team-mate Bottas, who put in a time of 1:17.725.

Home driver Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s stablemate, was fourth with 1:17.871.

Qualifying in Mexico City takes place on Saturday before the race goes ahead on Sunday with Verstappen now in charge of the title race with a lead of 12 points over Hamilton.

Mexican Grand Prix ‘They are the gladiators’ – Wolff thinks title race could be decided by crash 02/11/2021 AT 11:23