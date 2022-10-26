Audi have announced that Sauber are to race as their factory team when the German manufacturer join Formula 1 in 2026.

But now comes the decision that will see Sauber take the Audi power unit and operate under their umbrella, with Audi also set to buy a stake in Sauber.

Sauber currently race under the Alfa Romeo brand, and they will continue to do so in 2023, at which point the deal between the two parties will end, as announced back in August.

It is not yet clear how Sauber will then evolve between 2023 and 2026, but the most likely option is that they will race under their Sauber name.

Of the tie-up, Sauber's F1 team principal Fred Vasseur said: “The partnership between Audi AG and Sauber Motorsport is a key step for our team as we continue to make progress towards the front of the grid.

“To become Audi’s official works team is not only an honour and a great responsibility: it’s the best option for the future, and we are fully confident we can help Audi achieve the objectives they have set for their journey in F1.”

Audi board member Oliver Hoffmann, who has led the F1 project from the German company's side, hinted at the influence that using Sauber's world-leading windtunnel for its World Endurance Championship LMP1 programme had played on the deal.

He said: “We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious F1 project.

“We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations, and are convinced that together we will form a strong team.”

