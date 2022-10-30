Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton second and Sergio Perez third.
The current world champion led from the start, which saw Mercedes’ former champion Hamilton sweep past his teammate George Russell into second.
The German team threatened to usurp Verstappen as he started on used tyres, but midway through the race Hamilton trailed by eight seconds after a pitstop which saw the Briton on a harder compound, hoping to strike later on.
Hamilton was unable to push his rival and settled for second, with Perez taking the final podium spot.
More to follow
