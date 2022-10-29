Charles Leclerc was unhurt after he crashed backwards into the barriers during the second practice for the Mexican Grand Prix on Friday.

The session was forced to come to an end after Leclerc spun off heavily at turn seven for barrier repairs.

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz topped the first session of the practice with a time of 1:20.707, while Mercedes' George Russell was quickest in the second, with a time of one minute 19.970 seconds.

The second session was predominantly for testing the 2023 development rubber on pre-determined blind programmes set by the tyre supplier.

Russell, however, was one of five drivers who was allowed to use the standard rubber because his car had been driven by a reserve driver in the first session.

Both Formula One championships have been won by Max Verstappen and Red Bull, but there is still plenty on the line for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Verstappen himself will be looking for a record 14th win in a single season.

His teammate, Sergio Perez is aiming to become the first Mexican to win a race in his home country.

The two Red Bull drivers recorded exactly the same lap time, 1:20.827, in the first session.

Perez was then fifth, and Verstappen sixth in the second one.

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, is still seeking his first win of the season after a poor start to the season.

With only the Mexican Grand Prix, the Brazilian Grand Prix, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix left, Hamilton doesn’t have many opportunities left. In the practice round on Friday, he came in fifth fastest and fourth, respectively.

