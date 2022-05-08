The focus should not be on the troubles of Mercedes, or the second album difficulties that Red Bull might be facing. This is a one-two for Ferrari after a promising but brittle start to the season. They have the front row lockout - can they hold onto it?
FORMATION LAP
18 of the 20 cars get away to warm up their engines and tyres.
STROLL AND LATIFI START FROM THE PIT
They will be held back a tad. The start is not quite imminent, as mechanics remain on the starting line.
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
The cars will star their formation soon.
15 MINUTES UNTIL THE RACE STARTS
A win for Ferrari's Leclerc would strengthen the impression that they are truly back, with reliability and pace.
For Red Bull, they just need to chip away at that lead, while Mercedes will have an eye on a podium place as a sign that their work is worth something.
PAPAYA
McLaren's Lando Norris says: "There's a lot of papaya, it's quite warm and I'm excited.
"There's a lot of people and the track looks like it's settled down a bit which I'm hoping is good for us.
"It's going to be tough, we are where we are on pace and it's just who can make the least mistakes.
"There's a lot of unknowns, time will tell and we hope to have a decent race. It's a long, long way and we will try to look forwards."
FAMOUS MAN DAVID BECKHAM
LECLERC: IT'S GOING TO BE TIGHT
Current season leader Charles Leclerc believes it will be a tough race.
VERSTAPPEN PREDICTS 'CLOSE BATTLE'
Here's what the current champion has to say.
DRIVER STANDINGS
Leclerc heads it up, but Verstappen and Perez are closing in.
JEWELLERY DISPUTE RUMBLES ON
It seems the FIA are not quite ready to take on Hamilton over his persistent wearing of jewellery as he competes. It's not quite clear what the problem is with it all, but it is suddenly a row again.
ON THE GRID
Here's how the teams will line up.
TOM BRADY HAILS LEWIS HAMILTON
The NFL 'GOAT' which stands for 'Greatest Of All Time' for those of you in 1997, praised Hamilton for his achievements across the world.
FERRARI CAN PULL AWAY
