NFL superstar Tom Brady praised Lewis Hamilton for honing his skills on the world stage.

The pair were interviewed ahead of Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback explained that at the heart of all sports was the need to put yourself up against the best.

Speaking of his part in the famous 34-28 comeback win in the Superbowl in 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons, Brady told Sky Sports that the ability to win from a trailing position came from them being fully committed.

“We ended up playing the Falcons that year,” he said. “They had a great team, and we gave it everything we had.

“Ultimately that’s what it’s all about, because you just got to leave always knowing you gave everything you had.

“I try to tell that to my family, to my kids, sports are hard. You’re going up against the best competition in the world. You’re not supposed to win every time.

“We have scoreboards. We get to see every week how we did. And every week we get to dig deep on our personalities, on our relationships, and they just hone your skills.

“Lewis has done that all over the world. Look at F1, what they want to do, on a global scale. I think we try to do that with the people we affect. That’s the bonus, that’s the payoff in sports.”

Mercedes’ seven-time champion Hamilton, sitting alongside Brady, agreed.

“It’s just about that teamwork," he stated. "Teamwork makes the dream work, right? Everyone coming together, that’s the greatest journey that you go on.”

Hamilton has endured a difficult start to the season with the German team, with a new car design that has struggled to match the pace set by the Ferrari and Red Bull teams.

However the Briton put down a better-than-expected effort in qualifying, coming sixth, and that gave him some relief.

"I am generally really happy with the job I did," Hamilton said. "I did the best I could with the car that I have. It's a very hard car to drive.

"I did a damn good job today and I'm happy with it."

