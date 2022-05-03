Lewis Hamilton has spoken about how he wants to improve diversity in Formula 1 and hopes that his foundation will help others feel less “lonely”.

Hamilton is the only Black driver to compete in F1, and he has created the Hamilton Commission, a non-profit, to help increase the diversity of Black racers within the world of motorsport.

“It’s generally been quite a lonely journey - me and my family have been the only Black family,” Hamilton said on Good Morning America ahead of Sunday's inaugural Miami Grand Prix

“I have been racing for 29 years, professional for 16, and most often been the only person of colour in the room. When I would ask the question, there was no real greet feedback.

“Not only in our industry where we have over 40,000 jobs but only one per cent come from Black backgrounds, there are real systemic issues within the educational system.

The Hamilton Commission has asked F1 teams to consider expanding apprenticeship schemes as an alternative pathway into the sport. It also called for scholarship schemes to be created to allow Black graduates with degrees in engineering to have better access to motorsport.

Through the Hamilton Commission, he has also set up ‘Mission44’ which Hamilton has funded himself. Its goal is to “to try and create more representation, support and empowerment for these young, under-served groups,” said the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

Last July, Hamilton’s non-profit published a report that “explored the barriers to the recruitment and progression of Black people within UK motorsport, which start in early life and throughout their educational journeys, and provides 10 recommendations to address them.”

The report revealed that despite the thousands of jobs in Formula 1, only 1% of employees come from Black backgrounds.

Hamilton currently sits seventh in the Drivers’ Championship after the opening four races of the 2022 season.

Charles Leclerc, who races for Ferrari, leads the way, while 2021 world champion Max Verstappen is 27 points behind in second.

The driver has had performance issues with the new Mercedes W13 car , but he has not given up hope on winning what would be a record eighth title. He’ll look to regain his form in the very first Miami Grand Prix, which takes place this Sunday.

Formula 1 has grown immensely in America over the past few years, with many crediting the hit Netflix show Drive to Survive as the start of the sport’s popularity boom overseas.

The Miami, Florida destination becomes the second race held in the United States that’s been added to the Formula 1 calendar.

“[Miami] is going to be a huge event for us. Now we have two Grand Prix in the States and another in Vegas next year - it’s going to be huge,” said Hamilton.

“I have been coming out here for a long, long time and never quite understood why people weren’t into Formula 1. There are such huge sporting fans out here.”

