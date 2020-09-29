Mick Schumacher will make his Formula 1 race weekend debut in first practice at the Eifel Grand Prix on October 9.

Mick, son of seven-time champion Michael and current leader of the F2 championship, will drive an Alfa Romeo at the Nurburgring.

Fellow Ferrari academy driver Callum Ilott will make his debut for Haas while Russian Robert Shwartzman will get his chance on the final Friday of the season in Abu Dhabi with Haas or Alfa. Both Alfa Romeo and Haas are Ferrari-affiliated customer teams and have potential vacancies for 2021.

Schumacher said: “I am overjoyed to get this chance in free practice. The fact that my first participation in a Formula 1 weekend will take place in front of my home audience at the Nurburgring makes this moment even more special.

"I would like to thank Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and the Ferrari Driver Academy for giving me the opportunity to get another taste of Formula 1 air one and a half years after our common test drive in Bahrain.

"For the next 10 days I’m going to prepare myself well, so that I can do the best possible job for the team and gain some valuable data for the weekend.”

All three Ferrari Academy drivers will also test a 2018 Ferrari SF71H at the Italian team's Fiorano track on Wednesday in preparation for their F1 practice debuts, having already had seat fittings.

"We wanted to organise this test session so that our three best youngsters would be as well prepared as possible to tackle an event that will always be a special moment for them," said Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies in a statement.

"We believe strongly in our Academy, which has already proved its value with Charles Leclerc a driver on which the Scuderia can build its long term future."

