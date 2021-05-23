Charles Leclerc will start his home Monaco Grand Prix on pole position, Ferrari confirmed on Sunday after further checks of his car's gearbox.

"Following further in-depth checks this morning, no apparent defects were found," Ferrari said in a statement.

"Therefore the Monegasque driver will start today's race from pole position, as per the qualifying result."

Ferrari have not won a race since 2019 and the only Monegasque to win his home grand prix was Louis Chiron in 1931, long before the Formula One world championship came into existence in 1950.

