Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took pole position at his home Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Sunday’s race.

The Monegasque has yet to win at the street circuit since his F1 debut back in 2018, and Monaco is a Grand Prix that tends to favour the driver who starts on pole.

A win for the 24-year-old would take him above current championship leader and last year’s champion, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who took fourth place on the grid.

There was late drama as the Dutchman’s teammate Sergio Perez crashed towards the end of the session, and he was in turn hit by Carlos Sainz, Leclerc’s stable mate.

Perez collided with the barriers at the Portier turn before Sainz could not get out of the way in time. The Mexican still finished with the session’s third-fastest time, with Sainz second.

The crash then brought out the red flags, making sure no other competitor could attempt to rival Leclerc’s time, but the Ferrari man had been fastest in Q1 and then Q2, and had 0.3 seconds on his nearest rival in the final session.

Fifth place went to this season’s surprise package, McLaren’s Lando Norris, while Mercedes’ George Russell took sixth, with teammate Lewis Hamilton in eighth.

Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying: Top 10

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5) Lando Norris, McLaren

6) George Russell, Mercedes

7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

