Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the Friday practice sessions with a time of 1:12.656 to lead the field.

Monaco native Leclerc will hope to finish the race for the first time in four appearances, but he looks to stand a very good chance of doing so after completing a Friday practice double.

Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two with Carlos Sainz taking second place by a fraction (+0.044s) while Red Bull's Sergio Perez (+0.379s) and Max Verstappen (+0.447s) - who has won the last three races - took third and fourth respectively.

McLaren's Lando Norris rounded out the top five (+0.638s).

Two Alpha Tauris, Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel, Alpine's Fernando Alonso and the Mercedes of George Russell also make up the top ten.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who locked up twice on the Monaco circuit, finished down in 12th and almost a full second behind his Mercedes teammate.

The flashpoint of the second practice was Daniel Ricciardo smashing into the barriers at the Swimming Pool section of the course after only 15 minutes.

The Australian is the first to crash on the Monaco course this weekend, but was fortunately unhurt after the shunt by the chicane.

Ricciardo was not the only driver to struggle in the 2022 cars on the narrow streets this year, which are notably larger in size than previous years.

Vettel almost crashed at the same section as Ricciardo, while Norris and Russell made contact with the barrier.

