'Most important place we have to go to' - Lewis Hamilton wants an F1 race in Africa

Lewis Hamilton wants a Formula 1 race in Africa added to the schedule.

The six-time world champion has launched a commission to help motorsport engage more with young people from black backgrounds and promote diversity.

But the 35-year-old would like to see an F1 race in Africa as another way for the sport to improve its image and to drive positive change on the continent.

"Africa, it’s such an important place to go back," Hamilton said in a fan Q&A released by Mercedes race sponsor Petronas.

"At the moment F1 goes to countries and doesn’t really leave much behind if anything.

"F1 has to shift into being a sport that does go to place and leaves behind something that can really help the communities.

"Bringing the attention back to Africa and highlighting the beautiful place it is, I think that’s the most important place that we have to go to."

He added: "It needs to be held where it’s not all about money, it’s about people. In business that’s not always the case, so that’s something I’m pushing for."

Former commercial director Sean Bratches previously acknowledged it was a priority.

"We are now racing on five continents," he said last year before stepping down from his role.

"Africa is the last habitable continent that we don't race on. We want to change that."

