Motor racing-Aitken joins Williams F1 as reserve driver

The 24-year-old was previously a Renault reserve and competed in Formula Two last year, finishing fifth overall with three wins.

Williams said Aitken would attend all races, ready to step in if needed and taking part in a Friday practice session as well as doing simulator work.

The struggling team have already appointed Dan Ticktum, a two-times Macau F3 winner, and W Series champion Jamie Chadwick as development drivers along with Israeli Roy Nissany as official test driver.

Williams finished last with just one point in 2019, after scoring only seven in 2018. They last won a race in 2012. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alexander Smith)