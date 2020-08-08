Motor racing-Bottas pips Hamilton to 70th Anniversary GP pole

SILVERSTONE, England, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas took pole position for Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix ahead of championship-leading Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton on Saturday.

German stand-in Nico Hulkenberg qualified his Racing Point in third place, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining him on the second row. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Gareth Jones)

