Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had been on provisional pole after the first flying laps of the final session at the German circuit, qualified in third place with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.
Bottas's pole was his third of 2020 and an 11th in 11 races this season for Mercedes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by William Maclean)
Eifel Grand Prix
Hulkenberg in for sick Stroll at Eifel GP
Formula 1
Motor racing-Super sub Hulkenberg replaces unwell Stroll for Eifel GP
Formula 1
Formula One working on back-up plans to beat German weather