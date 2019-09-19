Motor racing-Confirmed Formula One line-ups for 2020
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Confirmed Formula One team line-ups for the 2020 season after Haas confirmed on Thursday that Romain Grosjean will stay alongside Kevin Magnussen, while Robert Kubica announced that he will be departing Williams.
-
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
Valtteri Bottas (Finland)
-
FERRARI
Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
Charles Leclerc (Monaco)
-
RED BULL
Max Verstappen (Netherlands)
To be confirmed (TBC). Likely to be Alexander Albon
(Thailand) or Pierre Gasly (France)
-
MCLAREN
Carlos Sainz (Spain)
Lando Norris (Britain)
-
RENAULT
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)
Esteban Ocon (France)
-
TORO ROSSO
Likely to be chosen from between Daniil Kvyat (Russia),
Albon and Gasly.
-
RACING POINT
Sergio Perez (Mexico)
Lance Stroll (Canada)
-
ALFA ROMEO
Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
TBC. Likely to be Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy)
-
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen (Denmark)
Romain Grosjean (France)
-
WILLIAMS
George Russell (Britain)
TBC. Nicholas Latifi (Canada) looks a likely option.
