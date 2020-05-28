Formula 1

Motor racing-Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

ByReuters
40 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

May 28 (Reuters) - The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

The race at the seaside circuit would have been the country's first since 1985.

"I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year," Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers said on the race website (www.dutchgp.com). (Reporting by Alan Baldwin Editing by David Goodman )

