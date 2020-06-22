Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 announces long-term exclusive deal with Sky Germany

ByReuters
8 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Formula One announced a long-term exclusive rights deal with Sky Deutschland on Monday starting next year and including Germany’s first 24/7 channel dedicated to the sport.

The announcement came after free-to-air broadcaster RTL confirmed its deal would end after the COVID-delayed 2020 season which starts in Austria next month.

The two German broadcasters had previously operated in parallel.

Sky Deutschland will broadcast four selected races per season free-to-air and also present a half-hour highlights show after each race for free on Sky Sport News HD.

Formula One did not reveal terms of the deal. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)

