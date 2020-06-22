Motor racing-F1 announces long-term exclusive deal with Sky Germany

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Formula One announced a long-term exclusive rights deal with Sky Deutschland on Monday starting next year and including Germany’s first 24/7 channel dedicated to the sport.
The announcement came after free-to-air broadcaster RTL confirmed its deal would end after the COVID-delayed 2020 season which starts in Austria next month.
The two German broadcasters had previously operated in parallel.
Formula 1
Motor racing-Formula One to launch diversity task force
11 MINUTES AGO
Sky Deutschland will broadcast four selected races per season free-to-air and also present a half-hour highlights show after each race for free on Sky Sport News HD.
Formula One did not reveal terms of the deal. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton launches commission to push diversity in motorsport
YESTERDAY AT 08:25
Formula 1
Haas principal Guenther Steiner dismisses rumours of potential Haas sale
20/06/2020 AT 08:07
Related Topics