Motor racing-F1 cancels all Saturday running due to Typhoon Hagibis

Originally scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday (0600 GMT), the hour-long qualifying session that decides the grid order for the race will now be held at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday, according to a revised schedule issued by organisers.

The final practice session, which would normally take place before qualifying, will not be held. The race will go ahead as planned at 2:10 p.m. (0510 GMT) on Sunday. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Tom Hogue)