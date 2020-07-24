Motor racing-F1 scraps American races due to virus, adds European trio

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Formula One scrapped all four of this season's races in the Americas due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday and added three European rounds, including old favourites Imola and the Nuerburgring, to the calendar.

While previously scheduled grands prix in Canada, Texas, Mexico and Brazil were cancelled, Formula One said in a statement that Portugal's Portimao circuit will host a race for the first time.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

