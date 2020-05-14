Formula 1

Motor racing-Ferrari looking at IndyCar, says Binotto

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 14 (Reuters) - Ferrari is exploring the possibility of entering the North American IndyCar series, its Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto said on Thursday.

Binotto said Formula One's new budget cap of $145 million for teams from 2021 would lead to staff being made redundant and the Italian carmaker was looking at options to ensure its employees retain their jobs, albeit in a different field.

The budget cap had been set initially at $175 million but some teams had wanted a limit closer to $100 million to ensure the sport survives the COVID-19 crisis.

Formula 1

Motor racing-Pandemic leaves McLaren exploring funding options

4 HOURS AGO

"Ferrari feels a lot of social responsibility towards its employees and we want to be sure that for each of them there will be a workspace in the future," Binotto told Sky Sports Italia.

"For this reason we have started to evaluate alternative programs and I confirm that we are looking at IndyCar, which is currently a very different category from ours.

"At Ferrari we were structuring ourselves based on the budget approved last year ($175 million), and the further reduction represents an important challenge that will inevitably lead to review staff, structure and organisation."

American Mario Andretti, one of four men to win both the Formula One and IndyCar drivers championships, said this week that he would love to see Ferrari as both an engine supplier and a chassis builder in IndyCar.

Binotto said Ferrari was also looking at endurance racing as another option.

"We also observe the world of endurance racing and other series," he added. "We will try to make the best choice." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Formula 1

Motor racing-Sainz is an 'ideal fit' for Ferrari

9 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Carlos Sainz to join Ferrari in 2021 as Vettel's replacement

13 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

Motor racing-Pandemic leaves McLaren exploring funding options

4 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Sainz is an 'ideal fit' for Ferrari

9 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Carlos Sainz to join Ferrari in 2021 as Vettel's replacement

13 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Sainz joining Ferrari in 2021 as Vettel's replacement

13 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton - Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Arteta has brought energy back' – Vieira praises Arsenal boss

YESTERDAY AT 12:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
UEFA Nations League

Dramatic Van Dijk equaliser sends Netherlands through at France's expense

19/11/2018 AT 20:32
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Keita Balde Diao blocked from Senegal duty after email gaffe

14/11/2018 AT 10:49
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
International friendlies

Portugal hold Croatia as Pepe marks 100th cap with equaliser

06/09/2018 AT 15:18
Premier League

Paper Round: United want £140m for Pogba, City eye De Ligt and Mahrez

19/04/2018 AT 21:59
Liga

Lionel Messi: Eto'o and Henry great, but Neymar and Suarez the best

01/06/2015 AT 13:01
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotor racing-Pandemic leaves McLaren exploring funding options
Next articleMedical study boosts Premier League's 'Project Restart' - Paper Round