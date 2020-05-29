Formula 1

Motor racing-Ferrari to establish driver programme in Australia

ByReuters
35 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

May 29 (Reuters) - The Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) will set up a new development programme in Sydney as they look to develop regional talent for the future, Motorsport Australia said on Friday.

The academy at Sydney Motorsport Park will look to attract drivers from Australia, New Zealand, countries in East and Southeast Asia as well as the Indian subcontinent.

The Italy-based team's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc came through the system, as did former world champion Michael Schumacher's son Mick, and Enzo Fittipaldi, the grandson of former world champion Emerson.

"Our up-and-coming open wheel drivers will now have an even better opportunity to be part of the Formula 1 system at an early age," Motorsport Australia President Andrew Papadopoulos said in a statement.

"Australians have proven throughout history that they can compete with the best in the world ... We believe this program will help us find the next Daniel Ricciardo or Mark Webber, and hopefully the next Australian Formula 1 World Champion."

Ferrari F1 team principal Mattia Binotto confirmed last year they were looking to add more drivers to their academy stables, including women drivers.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

What's On (2)

