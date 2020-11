Nov 10 (Reuters) - Following is the 2021 calendar published

by Formula One on Tuesday that features a record 23 races,

including a round in Saudi Arabia for the first time.





DATE GRAND PRIX VENUE

March 21 Australia Melbourne

March 28 Bahrain Sakhir

April 11 China Shanghai

April 25 TBC TBC

May 9 Spain Barcelona*

May 23 Monaco Monaco

June 6 Azerbaijan Baku

June 13 Canada Montreal

June 27 France Le Castellet

July 4 Austria Spielberg

July 18 United Kingdom Silverstone

Aug. 1 Hungary Budapest

Aug. 29 Belgium Spa

Sept. 5 Netherlands Zandvoort

Sept. 12 Italy Monza

Sept. 26 Russia Sochi

Oct. 3 Singapore Singapore

Oct. 10 Japan Suzuka

Oct. 24 United States Austin

Oct. 31 Mexico Mexico City

Nov. 14 Brazil Sao Paulo*

Nov. 28 Saudi Arabia Jeddah

Dec. 5 Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi



* Subject to a new contract being agreed



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)