Motor racing-Formula One drivers' form sheet

July 10 (Reuters) - Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's British Grand Prix at

Silverstone (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first):

Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify.

2019 2018

AT FR CA MC ES AZ CN BH AU/AE BR MX US JP RU SG IT BE HU DE GB AT FR CA MC

Lewis Hamilton 5 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 4 3 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 R 1 5 3

Valtteri Bottas 3 2 4 3 2 1 2 2 1 5 5 5 5 2 2 4 3 4 5 2 4 R 7 2 5

Max Verstappen 1 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 3 2 1 2 3 5 2 5 3 R 4 15 1 2 3 9

Sebastian Vettel 4 5 2 2 4 3 3 5 4 2 6 2 4 6 3 3 4 1 2 R 1 3 5 1 2

Charles Leclerc 2 3 3 R 5 5 5 3 5 7 7 7 R R 7 9 11 R R 15 R 9 10 10 18

Pierre Gasly 7 10 8 5 6 R 6 8 11 R 13 10 12 11 R 13 14 9 6 14 13 11 R 11 7

Carlos Sainz 8 6 11 6 8 7 14 19 R 6 12 R 7 10 17 8 8 11 9 12 R 12 8 8 10

Lando Norris 6 9 R 11 R 8 18 6 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Kimi Raikkonen 9 7 15 17 14 10 9 7 8 R 3 3 1 5 4 5 2 R 3 3 3 2 3 6 4

Daniel Ricciardo 12 11 6 9 12 R 7 18 R 4 4 R R 4 6 6 R R 4 R 5 R 4 4 1

Nico Hulkenberg 13 8 7 13 13 14 R 17 7 R R 6 6 R 12 10 13 R 12 5 6 R 9 7 8

Kevin Magnussen 19 17 17 14 7 13 13 13 6 10 9 15 DQ R 8 18 16 8 7 11 9 5 6 13 13

Sergio Perez 11 12 12 12 15 6 8 10 13 8 10 R 8 7 10 16 7 5 14 7 10 7 R 14 12

Daniil Kvyat 17 14 10 7 9 R R 12 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Alexander Albon 15 15 R 8 11 11 10 9 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Lance Stroll 14 13 9 16 R 9 12 14 9 13 18 12 14 17 15 14 9 13 17 R 12 14 17 R 17

Romain Grosjean 16 R 14 10 10 R 11 R R 9 8 16 R 8 11 15 DQ 7 10 6 R 4 11 12 15

Antonio Giovinazzi 10 16 13 19 16 12 15 11 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

George Russell 18 19 16 15 17 15 16 15 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Robert Kubica 20 18 18 18 18 16 17 16 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

AT-Austria, FR-France, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain,AZ-Azerbaijan, CN-China, BH-Bahrain,

AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, RU-Russia,

SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain.



(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

