Motor racing-Formula One drivers' form sheet

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi

Grand Prix at Yas Marina (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first):

Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify.

2019 2018

BR US MX JP RU SG IT BE HU DE GB AT FR CA MC ES AZ CN BH AU/AE BR MX US JP

Lewis Hamilton 7 2 1 3 1 4 3 2 1 9 1 5 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 4 3 1

Valtteri Bottas R 1 3 1 2 5 2 3 8 R 2 3 2 4 3 2 1 2 2 1 5 5 5 5 2

Max Verstappen 1 3 6 R 4 3 8 R 2 1 5 1 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 3 2 1 2 3

Charles Leclerc 18 4 4 7 3 2 1 1 4 R 3 2 3 3 R 5 5 5 3 5 7 7 7 R R

Sebastian Vettel 17 R 2 2 R 1 13 4 3 2 16 4 5 2 2 4 3 3 5 4 2 6 2 4 6

Pierre Gasly 2 16 9 8 14 8 11 9 6 14 4 7 10 8 5 6 R 6 8 11 R 13 10 12 11

Carlos Sainz 3 8 13 5 6 12 R R 5 5 6 8 6 11 6 8 7 14 19 R 6 12 R 7 10

Alexander Albon 14 5 5 4 5 6 6 5 10 6 12 15 15 R 8 11 11 10 9 14 - - - - -

Daniel Ricciardo 6 6 8 6 R 14 4 14 14 R 7 12 11 6 9 12 R 7 18 R 4 4 R R 4

Sergio Perez 9 10 7 9 7 R 7 6 11 R 17 11 12 12 12 15 6 8 10 13 8 10 R 8 7

Lando Norris 8 7 R 13 8 7 10 11 9 R 11 6 9 R 11 R 8 18 6 12 - - - - -

Kimi Raikkonen 4 11 R 14 13 R 15 16 7 12 8 9 7 15 17 14 10 9 7 8 R 3 3 1 5

Nico Hulkenberg 15 9 10 10 10 9 5 8 12 R 10 13 8 7 13 13 14 R 17 7 R R 6 6 R

Daniil Kvyat 10 12 11 12 12 15 R 7 15 3 9 17 14 10 7 9 R R 12 10 - - - - -

Lance Stroll 19 13 12 11 11 13 12 10 17 4 13 14 13 9 16 R 9 12 14 9 13 18 12 14 17

Kevin Magnussen 11 18 15 17 9 17 R 12 13 8 R 19 17 17 14 7 13 13 13 6 10 9 15 DQ R

Antonio Giovinazzi 5 14 14 16 15 10 9 18 18 13 R 10 16 13 19 16 12 15 11 15 - - - - -

Romain Grosjean 13 15 17 15 R 11 16 13 R 7 R 16 R 14 10 10 R 11 R R 9 8 16 R 8

Robert Kubica 16 R 18 19 R 16 17 17 19 10 15 20 18 18 18 18 16 17 16 17 - - - - -

George Russell 12 17 16 18 R R 14 15 16 11 14 18 19 16 15 17 15 16 15 16 - - - - -

US-United States, MX-Mexico, JP-Japan, RU-Russia, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium,

HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, FR-France, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain,

AZ-Azerbaijan, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil.



(Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

