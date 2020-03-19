Motor racing-Formula One postpones major rules revamp to 2022

"Following unanimous agreement between the FIA, Formula One and all teams, the implementation of the Technical Regulations due to take effect from the 2021 season will be postponed until 2022," it said in a statement.

It added that "due to the currently volatile financial situation" caused by the virus, teams will also use their 2020 cars in 2021 with talks ongoing over ways to make further significant savings. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)