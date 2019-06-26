Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Austrian Grand Prix

-

Lap distance: 4.318km. Total distance: 306.452km (71 laps)

2018 pole: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes, one minute 03.130 seconds.

2018 winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari, 2018, 1:06.957

Start time: 1210 GMT (1410 local)

-

AUSTRIA

Austria returned in 2014 after an 11-year break. The circuit is owned by Red Bull and is the second highest altitude of the season after Mexico.

Mercedes have won four of five races since the return, but last year's grand prix saw the first double mechanical retirement since they returned to the sport in 2010.

That was also Hamilton's most recent retirement and first since 2016.

Hamilton, winner in 2016 after colliding with then-team mate Nico Rosberg on the last lap, Bottas (2017) and Verstappen are the only drivers on the current grid to have won in Austria.

Bottas has been on pole for the past two Austrian Grands Prix. The circuit also gave him his first front row start and podium finish (2014).

Austria first hosted a race at Zeltweg in 1964 but the late triple world champion Niki Lauda is the only Austrian to have won at home (1984). There are no current Austrian F1 drivers.

-

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 79 victories from 237 races and is closing the gap to Schumacher's record 91. He has also won 57 of the 108 races in the V6 turbo hybrid era that started in 2014.

Vettel, third on the all-time list, has 52.

Ferrari have won 235 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 95 and Red Bull 59. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

Hamilton has won the last four races and six out of eight so far this season.

-

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 86 career poles, Vettel 56.

Three of the seven races so far this season have been won from pole - Bottas in Azerbaijan and Hamilton in Monaco and France.

-

PODIUM

Hamilton has 142 career podiums and needs to finish in the top three in every race this year to equal Schumacher's record of 155. Vettel has 115.

-

MILESTONE

Kimi Raikkonen will start his 300th race.

Mercedes have won the first eight races of the season, and the last 10 in total. They can now equal McLaren's modern era record of 11, set in 1988.

The record for most successive wins by a team is 14, by Ferrari in 1952-53 although that run excludes Indianapolis which was a part of the championship.

Mercedes won 10 in a row in 2016.

In last Sunday's French Grand Prix, Mercedes chalked up their 50th one-two finish after locking out the front row in qualifying for a record 63rd time. The race was also Hamilton's 200th points finish. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)