Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Austrian Grand Prix

July 1 (Reuters) - Some Formula One statistics for Sunday's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring:

Lap distance: 4.318km. Total distance: 306.452km (71 laps)

2019 pole: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari

Play Icon

Season 2020 'We can make it very difficult' - Max Verstappen on Mercedes 4 HOURS AGO

2019 winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari, 2018, 1:06.957

Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)

FORMULA ONE

Sunday will be the first time the Formula One world championship has held a race without spectators allowed in. It will also be the latest start to a season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first time a season has started in Austria.

AUSTRIA

Austria returned to the calendar in 2014 after an 11-year break. The circuit is owned by Red Bull and is the second highest altitude of the season after Mexico.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the last two races there.

Mercedes have won four of six races since 2014, although the 2018 grand prix saw the champions' first double mechanical retirement since they returned as a constructor in 2010.

That failure remains Lewis Hamilton's most recent retirement.

Hamilton, winner in 2016 after colliding with then-team mate Nico Rosberg on the last lap, current team mate Valtteri Bottas (2017) and Verstappen are the only drivers on the current grid to have won in Austria.

There are no current Austrian F1 drivers.

-

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 84 victories from 250 starts, with Michael Schumacher's record 91 in his sights. Sebastian Vettel has 53.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 102 and Red Bull 62. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 88 career poles.

Ferrari have had 65 front row lockouts, an all-time record. Mercedes are on 64.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 151 career podiums

POINTS

Hamilton can extend his own record (33) for most successive points finishes on Sunday.

The last time Hamilton failed to score was in Austria in 2018 when his car had a fuel pressure problem. That remains his only failure in the last 66 races.

ROOKIE

Canadian Nicholas Latifi, with Williams, is the only rookie this season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Formula 1 A racer and an activist: The challenges facing Lewis Hamilton entering the new F1 season 5 HOURS AGO