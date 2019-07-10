Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the British Grand Prix

-

Lap distance: 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198km (52 laps)

2018 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes one minute 25.892 seconds

2018 winner: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari

Race lap record: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes, 2017) 1:30.621

Start time: 1310 GMT (1410 local)

-

BRITAIN

Hamilton is chasing a record sixth British GP win. He is currently level with five times winners Jim Clark and Alain Prost.

Mercedes have won five of the last six British Grands Prix.

Pole is not a significant advantage, historically. But every winner has started from fourth or higher since 2000.

Three current drivers have won at Silverstone: Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017), Vettel (2009, 2018) and Kimi Raikkonen (2007).

The entire track has been resurfaced for the second time in two years.

The British Grand Prix, with Italy, is one of two ever-present races on the calendar since 1950. This year's race will be the 53rd at Silverstone.

Ferrari have won the British GP 17 times.

-

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 79 victories from 238 races and is closing the gap to Schumacher's record 91. He has also won 57 of the 109 races in the V6 turbo hybrid era that started in 2014.

Vettel, third on the all-time list, has 52.

Ferrari have won 235 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 95 and Red Bull 60. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

Hamilton has won six out of nine races so far this season and has a 31-point lead in the championship over team mate Valtteri Bottas.

-

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 86 career poles, Vettel 56.

Three of the nine races so far this season have been won from pole - Bottas in Azerbaijan and Hamilton in Monaco and France.

Hamilton is chasing his seventh British GP pole, and fifth in a row at Silverstone.

-

PODIUM

Hamilton has 142 career podiums. Vettel has 115.

-

MILESTONE

This weekend is Red Bull's 275th grand prix. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)